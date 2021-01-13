Menu

Video: Incredible tenacity from Santos fans as they launch flares with parachutes into the ground vs Boca Juniors

Opinions will be split between those fans who like flares that those who hate them, but we’ve seen some incredible efforts from certain supporters to get them into games during the pandemic.

Most grounds will require an absolute cannon of an arm to get flare up and over the stands to get them onto the field, so Santos fans decided to think outside the box tonight as they floated some into the ground attached to parachutes:

You would also think that connecting a large fiery stick to something flammable like a parachute would have some horrific consequences, but that wasn’t the case here as they managed to get them onto the pitch.

