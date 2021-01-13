Video: Incredible tenacity from Santos fans as they launch flares with parachutes into the ground vs Boca Juniors

Opinions will be split between those fans who like flares that those who hate them, but we’ve seen some incredible efforts from certain supporters to get them into games during the pandemic.

Most grounds will require an absolute cannon of an arm to get flare up and over the stands to get them onto the field, so Santos fans decided to think outside the box tonight as they floated some into the ground attached to parachutes:

¡ESTO ES LA #LIBERTADORES ?! Los aficionados de Santos lanzaron bengalas al césped antes del partido contra Boca Juniors… ¡DESDE FUERA DEL ESTADIO Y EN PARACAÍDAS! ? ¡Tremendo! ? pic.twitter.com/S6XHneVuwI — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) January 13, 2021

You would also think that connecting a large fiery stick to something flammable like a parachute would have some horrific consequences, but that wasn’t the case here as they managed to get them onto the pitch.