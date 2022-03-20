Arsenal 2022/23 home shirt leaked and it’s an instant classic

Arsenal FC
Arsenal’s new home shirt for the 2022/23 season appears to have been leaked online, and it looks like an instant classic.

See below for this slick but simple design that will give the Gunners a slightly retro look for next term, with fans sure to love this latest effort by Adidas…

Arsenal haven’t had a big white collar like that for some time, and it really looks like those classy kits from the early to mid 90s.

Let us know your thoughts on this design in the comments, Gooners!

