Former Spurs player Jamie O’Hara has slammed Heung Min Son’s antics in win over West Ham last night at Tottenham Stadium.

The South Korean international appeared to fall to the ground when Zouma kicked the ball at him.

“That was embarrassing. I love Son and he was absolutely brilliant yesterday. But you can’t be doing that, Zouma kicks the ball at him and he goes down like a sack of potatoes,” O’Hara said.

Speaking for Talksport, O’Hara added.

“I just think it gives a really bad look to all the young up and coming footballers out there. You don’t want to do that. It’s unsportsmanlike. Why do you want to get players sent off? If it’s a bad tackle then fair enough. But stuff like that, come on.”

???? “That was embarrassing! I love Son but you cannot be doing that!” ? “It gives a bad look to up-and-coming footballers, it’s unsportsmanlike!” Jamie O’Hara slams #THFC’s Son for going down after getting hit by a ball kicked by #WHUFC’s Zouma. pic.twitter.com/DuPn4n7NyL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 21, 2022

The 29-year-old finished the game with a goal and assist in a very important 3-1 win for Tottenham against West Ham United.

Tottenham now trail the fourth-placed Arsenal by only three points as we head into crucial stage of the season.