Image: Leaked Liverpool home kit for 2022/23 season is yet another bland approach from Nike

New images have emerged of Liverpool’s new home kit for the upcoming 2022/23 season and it is yet another bland approach from American sports manufacturer Nike.

The Reds moved from New Balance to the world-famous sports brand for the 2020/21 season and it is a deal that could be worth up to £100million a year for the Reds according to the Liverpool Echo.

Although this is megabucks for the Merseyside club and the sportswear outside of the kits has all been well received by fans, the home kits so far have not been anything to write home about.

The kit for next season, which can be seen below, is very bland and is yet another underwhelming design from the American sportswear giant.

The reported Liverpool home kit for 2022/2023. pic.twitter.com/3hmpANFH59 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 17, 2022

Although to many it is just a kit and it doesn’t matter what it looks like, it is still a piece of clothing that many buy every year and it is an exciting time for fans when jerseys are released.

Nike tends to save their best designs for the likes of Barcelona and PSG but hopefully, Liverpool can get in on that act from the 2023/24 season onwards.