Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Atlas star Julian Quinones, according to Daily Mail.

Jesse Marsch looks to be a big admirer of the striker who scored 14 league goals last season and added another 9 assists.



Leeds boss is keen on bringing an attacker to back-up Patrick Bamford and Marsch believes Quinones ticks all the boxes for a centre-forward.

The Yorkshire club failed to complete the £35m signing of Charles de Ketelaere which means they have substantial funds to sign another attacker before the season starts next week.

Quinones is described as a very powerful striker with incredible pace and strong temperament, as he reached double figures in yellow cards last season for Atlas FC.