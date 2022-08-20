Pundit and former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has criticized West Ham for the poor start of the season.

The Hammers are yet to win a Premier League game after losing on openin day against Man City and in the next gameweek against Nottingham Forest.

“I just don’t think West Ham, I’m going to be brutally honest, have started well at all,” he told West Ham Zone.

“Every second ball we’ve never got, they’ve been a yard off it. It’s strange because I know David will have them fit. So it’s what’s gone on? They need to bring in some faces. So there’s a lot not right at West Ham at the moment.

He also called out veteran Aaron Creswell for being too complacent and advised manager David Moyes to replace him.

“Good players yes, but I think they need something. They definitely need, listen, they need to bring in a left-back.

“Because Cresswell, although he’s sometimes stepped up to the mark he’s going back to, he’s not getting pushed. Nobody is taking his place. Whether he likes it or not, subconsciously he’ll be saying ‘I’m in the team anyway’.”

West Ham have already signed full-back Thilo Kehrer and are in serious talks to sign left-back Emerson Palmieri.