Club Brugge skipper Hans Vanaken has admitted he is in talks with West Ham over a possible summer switch.

The 29-year-old who plays as an attacking midfielder is keen to try a new adventure after spending last seven seasons with Club Brugge, scoring 101 goals in 339 appearances.

“Clearly there is interest, enough has been written about it,” said Brugge captain Vanaken, as published by the Daily Mail.



“New talks tomorrow and we’ll see where it ends. I think it could be my last chance and I want to do it.” – finished Vanaken.

Club Brugge rejected a bid close to £8m for Vanaken last week from West Ham, but the fee shouldn’t be an issue if personal terms are agreed before Deadline Day.

West Ham are very close to complete another signing as Chelsea player Emerson has travelled to complete his medical.

The Hammers have already completed the signings of Flynn Downes, Nayef Aguerd, Gianlucca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet.