According to a report from Fotospor, Besiktas and West Ham United are discussing to end defender Arthur Masuaku’s loan agreement.

Masuaku signed a loan agreement to join the Turkish team during the summer transfer window and the Hammers are reluctant to bring him back. However, even if they do, he can only play for the reserves.

There hasn’t been any development in the situation as of now, but Besiktas is looking for a third buyer to decide the future of the defender

Masuaku’s contract with the London club runs through 2024, but under David Moyes, he doesn’t seem to have much of a future there.

The 29-year-old had a solid start to the season in Turkey and has played in 12 league games. However, he had a knee injury, and it is unclear when he will be able to return.