According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham is about to announce the acquisition of Brazilian defender Luizao.

On the West Ham Way Patreon, the dependable Hammers source stated that the deal has been finalized and would be announced today.

According to UOL, the defender is anticipated to agree to a three-year contract with the club, with an option to extend it for an additional two years.

“West Ham are pleased to confirm that the signing of Brazilian defender Luizao (20) is now completed and will be announced by the club this afternoon,” as reported by Ex on The West Ham Way.

“We have been reporting the deal since November and have confirmed that the player will initially start as an academy player with a view to moving onto the first team in the near future.”