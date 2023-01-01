According to Sky Sports Germany, Leeds United is competing to sign FC Luzern midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Jashari is a holding midfielder with a left foot who can also play in a box-to-box position if necessary. The 20-year-old has made 40 appearances for FC Luzern’s first squad and has been dubbed a “exciting” talent by a journalist.

He joined the team for the World Cup in Qatar and made his senior Switzerland debut back in September.

In the past 48 hours, Sky Sports Germany provided an update on Jashari’s future.

The Whites, along with RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Celtic, and Napoli, were listed as clubs ‘vying’ for the player’s services. They also said that the midfielder is set to leave FC Luzern.