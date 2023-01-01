Che Adams is reportedly a target for Leeds United and according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Adams ‘would seriously consider’ moving to Elland Road.

The forward has long been a favorite of the Whites, and Jesse Marsch might still be interested in signing him during the January transfer window.

“Obviously nobody wants to be involved in a relegation fight, and I’m sure if an offer did come in it’s something that Che Adams would seriously consider.

“Again, if he did move clubs he’d probably be on a more lucrative contract as well, so that will come into his thinking.” – said O’Rourke.

According to Football Insider, the Whites expressed interest in signing the Scotland international last summer after having a January 2020 deal of just under £20 million rejected when Marcelo Bielsa was still in charge.