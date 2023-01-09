Leeds United are keen to make Azzedine Ounahi as their next January signing.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe after fantastic showing during World Cup at Qatar.

According to the report, the Whites offered €25 million, exceeding both Almeria and Napoli offers for the combative midfielder.

But the Yorkshire Club have stumbled into a problem as L’Equipe reports that Ounahi is “not enthusiastic” about relocating to Elland Road.

Although L’Equipe doesn’t say specifically, it’s likely a move to Napoli that has the player tempted.

They presently lead Serie A by seven points, and Almeria is in a position in La Liga comparable to Leeds United’s in the Premier League.