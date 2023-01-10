According to Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are open to bids for defender Craig Dawson.

Having missed out on him in the summer, the Sky Sports journalist tweeted that Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on signing him before Deadline Day.

Only six months remain on the 32-year-current old’s deal with the team and the Hammers are resigned to losing him and already are looking for replacements.

“West Ham United open to offers for Craig Dawson – but ideally would want a replacement. Wolves back in for Dawson after coming close to signing him in the summer. Dawson into the final six months of his contract,” wrote Sheth on Twitter.