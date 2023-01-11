Young goalkeeper Senne Lammens could be the next signing at Elland Road as Leeds are keen on securing his services before Deadline Day.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper for Club Brugge is reportedly in talks to transfer to Elland Road, according to the Belgian publication HLN.

His contract expires this summer, thus he has been free to speak with international teams about a pre-contract since the beginning of this month.

Now that Lammens has started to follow the club on Instagram, it appears that a move might be imminent.

In the midst of circulating rumors regarding a move to Leeds, he has also followed manager Jesse Marsch and Illan Meslier.