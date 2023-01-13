Simon Jordan, a former owner of Crystal Palace, has urged Leeds United to fire Jesse Marsch because he “does not have the chops.”

Jordan has also predicted that the Whites will once again be a top team by implementing reforms at the boardroom level.

“I think Leeds are within a new ownership model of becoming a very significant, competing club again,” he told talkSPORT.

“I also think that if they stay in the Premier League, we might see that ownership model change. Andrea [Radrizzani] has done a great job of getting Leeds back into the Premier League.

“I do think there’s an ownership change that needs to happen and you’ll probably find that it’s the Americans. You don’t see American owners in football clubs, necessarily, without some level of engagement, and that’s why you’ve got an American manager in the dugout.

“Leeds are a management decision away from being a bigger football club because I don’t think Jesse Marsch has got the chops. Ultimately, Leeds are going to have to spend more money than they’re currently spending. Premier League clubs can afford to spend significant sums per season on transfers.

“So I don’t look at Leeds’ new signing [Georginio Rutter] and think ‘wow, they’re really going after it’. I’ve watched Leeds a lot recently and it’s clear to me that, while they’ve got good little players up top, they need a centre-forward. [Patrick] Bamford is never going to be what he was before so they need to spend money on players.”