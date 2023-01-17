Fabrizio Romano writing on his daily Daily Briefing confirmed Liverpool have already held talks with Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes:

“I can confirm that Liverpool have a strong interest in Matheus Nunes from Wolves for a summer move. We know their top target is Jude Bellingham and that’s not going to change – Jurgen Klopp is personally pushing for the club to sign him in the summer. But it’s a race with Real Madrid, Man City and Chelsea as well, so it’s not just Bellingham, they have other options.

? Matheus Nunes is averaging an accurate long ball every 29.8 minutes in the Premier League this season ?? Liverpool are reportedly interested in the midfielder for next season pic.twitter.com/lwTkJKE0yM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 17, 2023

“Nunes could be another target for Liverpool. I’m told that Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave on free transfers, so this possibility means Nunes is a serious option. A potential move has already been discussed, and in fact these talks took place last summer before he moved from Sporting Lisbon to Wolves. The player was tempted by the Premier League in general and discussed this possibility with Liverpool, so keep an eye on this one because LFC are really interested.”