Deeney says he has urged Mark Noble to sign 18-year-old midfielder

Troy Deeney has been talking about George Hall, a young player for Birmingham City.

Deeney claims that he has told Mark Noble to sign him for West Ham United after receiving attention from Premier League clubs like Leeds United.

Deeney claims to have advised five or six clubs, including West Ham, to sign Hall as soon as possible.

“We have George Hall who I think is going to be a player by the way. I’ve warned five or six other teams that I know, like Nobes at West Ham, I’ve said ‘get this kid now’. He’s only 18 but he’s mustard mate. When he plays he’s impactful,” Deeney said.

