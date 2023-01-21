According to the Daily Mail, Chris Armas has already arrived in England and is ready to join Jesse Marsch’s backroom team at Leeds United.

The Whites lost coach Mark Jackson to MK Dons earlier this season, and ever since, the team has been searching for a replacement.

The 50-year-old Armas previously served as an assistant coach for Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick and has also held managerial positions with Toronto and the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

Report says the deal has been agreed and the coach is only waiting for the visa.

The report said: “Sportsmail understands Armas is joining the Elland Road club to work with fellow American Marsch.

“The deal for Armas has been agreed and the coach has arrived in England ready to work pending visa approval.”