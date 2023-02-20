Speaking in Sky Sports News, Tim Sherwood stated that he is open to managing Leeds United.

The remarks were made by the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa after fellow Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson suggested him to be considered for the Leeds position.

Merson, a former player for Villa and Arsenal, thinks Leeds should hire Sherwood as their new manager.

Merson said: “I think the man sitting there (Tim Sherwood). I am not saying because he’s my mate as well.

“He is fresh, he has had a go and he has been there before. I just think someone like that, and I am not saying because he’s my mate.”

Sherwood responded when Jeff Stelling asked him if he would take the job: “Absolutely. Certainly at Leeds United, I don’t think they get relegated. I really don’t.”