Newcastle’s Interest in Kieran Tierney opens door to Celtic windfall

Talk of Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal exit appears to be intensifying. With The Gunners locked in an intense title race with Manchester City, the focus on transfers has been fairly muted since the close of the window but recent reports have suggested that the Scotland full-back could be headed for Newcastle United.

The Magpies, owned by a Saudi Investment Fund, are yet to truly flex their financial might instead periodically adding, improving and building upon the team that Eddie Howe has assembled.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko has pushed Tierney down the pecking order at Arsenal. Even when the Ukrainian was unavailable, Japanese full-back Tomiyasu has been used as left back. This has limited Tierney’s opportunities this season and a cursory glance at Twitter suggests that the Arsenal support are firmly behind Zinchenko.

Aston Villa have been linked with Tierney as the manager that signed him – Unai Emery – is now the manager at Villa Park. Celtic command a sell-on fee should Tierney move on after the £25m move in 2019. The defender made over 250 appearances for Celtic and the Scottish Champions will be alerted to developments in his future plans.

Newcastle would likely appeal to Tierney, as they are a club in the ascendancy. With Howe’s arrival and a number of smart acquisitions taking them within reach of the top 4 and a League Cup Final. Tierney’s star has somewhat faded given his lack of game time as well as injuries. It would be prudent for him to continue his career at a club that can help realise his potential.

Whilst Arsenal are enjoying a fine run, it’s clear that Arteta has decided that Tierney no longer fits in with his style of play and a move would be best for all parties.

Eddie Howe at Newcastle United isn’t likely to be put off for financial reasons and the former Celtic target could do the Scottish Champions a huge favour by starting a bidding war for the Scotland international star.

A transfer to Newcastle in the summer will also allow KT to move closer to home and obviously much nearer to Celtic Park.