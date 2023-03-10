According to Football Insider, Victor Orta is set to quit Leeds United if the 49ers successfully acquire the team later this year.

The Spaniard has been the sporting director at Elland Road for six seasons, but there are mounting concerns about whether he will continue in that position for the upcoming year.

Now controlled by Italian entrepreneur Andrea Radrizzani, the American investors 49ers Enterprises are looking more and more likely to purchase the Yorkshire side this summer.

The 49ers have an agreement with Radrizzani to acquire controlling ownership of the team before January 2024 and they already hold a 44 percent stake at the club.

After a 16-year absence, Bielsa and Orta took Leeds back to the Premier League in 2020, ending the club’s 16-year absence from English football’s top division.

During the team’s 4-3 victory over Bournemouth in November, Orta was seen mocking the fans and yelling “sack the board,” which infuriated Leeds supporters.