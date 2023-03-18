Jeff Stelling was absolutely fuming live on TV as referee Michael Salisbury took too long to send Jonny Otto off after a horror tackle on Luke Ayling.

Initially Jonny Otto was only given a yellow card but after consulting VAR the referee decided to send him off, leaving Wolves with ten men to finish the game.

“He has to overturn this. It’s not even an if, it’s when he gets a red card.” – said Stelling as Salisbury was watching the VAR monitor.

“Michael Salisbury is taking his time. He’s taking a long, long time. Surely this is going to be a red card?

“Why is he taking so long?! He’s looked at it six, seven, eight times and still has not made up his mind. He still looks dubious!

“He’s back on the pitch and it is gonna be a red card for Jonny. Why did it take so blooming long?” – added Stelling on Sky Sports.