BBC pundit Ashley Williams believes referee Michael Salisbury should’ve sent another Wolves player off during Leeds clash at Molineux.

Leeds defeated Wolves 4-2 in the West Midlands, with two Wolves players receiving red cards, but Williams believes Craig Dawson should’ve also been sent off for a tackle on Jack Harrison earlier in the game.

Williams said: “This one, I feel like Dawson’s a bit of a lucky boy to get away with a yellow card on this.

“Yes, Harrison slips but when you see it from this angle, he ends up just going over the top a little bit and it’s right on Harrison’s ankle.

“Wolves have been lucky there.” – finished Williams on Match of the Day.