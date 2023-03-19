Ashley Williams believes Wolves defender was lucky not to be sent off vs. Leeds

BBC pundit Ashley Williams believes referee Michael Salisbury should’ve sent another Wolves player off during Leeds clash at Molineux.

Leeds defeated Wolves 4-2 in the West Midlands, with two Wolves players receiving red cards, but Williams believes Craig Dawson should’ve also been sent off for a tackle on Jack Harrison earlier in the game.

Williams said: “This one, I feel like Dawson’s a bit of a lucky boy to get away with a yellow card on this.

“Yes, Harrison slips but when you see it from this angle, he ends up just going over the top a little bit and it’s right on Harrison’s ankle.

“Wolves have been lucky there.” – finished Williams on Match of the Day.

