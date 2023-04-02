Video: Crystal Palace star slaps his teammate on the head after Leicester win

Crystal Palace earned a much-needed win over Leicester City yesterday, and we saw some interesting celebrations at the end of the game!

The Eagles have just brought Roy Hodgson back as manager, and he got off to a winning start, with Joel Ward even slapping Jean-Philippe Mateta around the head, possibly a bit harder than he’d intended!

Palace fans will be amused by this passion on show, and will hope the positive atmosphere can help the club stay away from the relegation zone.

