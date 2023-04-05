Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton transfer expert Dan Rice.

A report from Football Insider claims that Everton are currently in advanced talks to bring Rice to Goodison Park after overtaking Newcastle United in the race.

Newcastle were hoping to appoint the Southampton talent spotter and they have already submitted an offer to him.

Newcastle have been quite ambitious with their transfers since the takeover and sporting director Dan Ashworth believes that the addition of Rice will only improve the club’s recruitment.

Newcastle are hoping to put together a squad capable of challenging for major trophies and it will be interesting to see if Rice is prepared to snub the offer from Everton and move to new classes in the summer.

Rice has previously worked with clubs like Fulham and Arsenal as well.

The opportunity to work for an ambitious club like Newcastle is certainly a more attractive proposition and Everton will have to submit a lucrative offer to convince him to move to Goodison Park in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether Everton can secure his services in the coming months.

Everton are in need of a major rebuild at the end of the season and they need someone like Rice who will help identify the top talents for a reasonable outlay. The Toffees have been quite wasteful with their transfers in recent seasons and they will have to improve in that department if they want to put together a competitive side.