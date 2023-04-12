Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has a £40 million price tag attached by Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer season, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is expected to quit Elland Road if Leeds are demoted to the Championship as the Yorkshire club fights to avoid relegation.

Leeds are not under any obligation to offload Meslier this summer given that he committed to the team for five years back in 2021.

The Whites are willing to hold steady with their £40 million asking price because they are aware that Meslier will want to arrange a move elsewhere if they are relegated.

Meslier has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham this summer.

Leeds are determined to hold onto Meslier for their asking price of £40million because they see him as a player with enormous potential and a future starter for France national team.