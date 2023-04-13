According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Tyler Roberts, who is currently on loan at London club QPR from Leeds United, is ‘expected’ to seal a permanent transfer to the London club this summer. However, there is one problem: QPR must stay up in the division for the deal to be completed.

QPR is currently experiencing a terrible run of results, having won just one of their previous 18 Championship games. Under Michael Beale, they had a fantastic start to the season, but after an impressive run of results, he departed to join Rangers.

QPR sit 20th in the standings and Roberts might be searching for a new club if QPR are relegated to League One.