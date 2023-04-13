Leeds loanee set to complete permanent move to QPR if the club stays up

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Tyler Roberts, who is currently on loan at London club QPR from Leeds United, is ‘expected’ to seal a permanent transfer to the London club this summer. However, there is one problem: QPR must stay up in the division for the deal to be completed.

QPR is currently experiencing a terrible run of results, having won just one of their previous 18 Championship games. Under Michael Beale, they had a fantastic start to the season, but after an impressive run of results, he departed to join Rangers.

QPR sit 20th in the standings and Roberts might be searching for a new club if QPR are relegated to League One.

