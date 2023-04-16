Neil Moxley of the Sunday People says that the person at Leeds United who was in charge of the Jean-Kévin Augustin deal should be fired.

According to The Athletic, Leeds had paid RB Leipzig £15.5 million as a settlement for the agreement, and now they must pay the 25-year-old attacker £24.5 million for his three appearances at Elland Road.

Jean-Kevin Augustin deal will go down as one of the worst in Premier League history “Which bright spark was it that gave the go-ahead for Jean-Kevin Augustin to join Leeds United from RB Leipzig?

“That deal has cost the club over £40million. For a bloke who played just over one half of football.

“I don’t want people to lose their jobs but someone deserves to lose theirs for that alone. Scandalous,” wrote Moxley.