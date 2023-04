ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop believes Newcastle could be tempted by a big offer this summer for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil midfielder has been one of the best players for Newcastle since joining in January last year and clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool have expressed interest in his services.

The 25-year-old has reiterated his desire to stay at Newcastle and play in Champions League with the Tyneside club but Hislop thinks a big offer could tempt Newcastle to sell. “In all seriousness, I’d be surprised if they kept Guimaraes. I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in for him this summer. I’m just saying I’d be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in and they aren’t tempted,” he told ESPN.

“They’re not spending all the money in the world on players.” – finished former goalkeeper.