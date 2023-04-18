Danny Murphy admits Leeds United are playing like a Championship side recently after another heavy defeat on Monday.

The Whites conceded five goals last week to Crystal Palace and last night Javi Gracia’s men couldn’t stop Liverpool’s attack on the way to another horrible result.

When asked by Sam Matterface how difficult it will be to be a Leeds player at the moment, Murphy said: “Very, very difficult.

“Damage limitation, you’ve just got to start thinking ahead moving forward.

“The manager and his coaching staff have got to do their job now, really try and pick these players up, find a system that the players believe and enjoy.

“The last two weeks have destroyed some confidence, they really have. They look tonight without their better players like [Maximilian] Wober, like [Liam] Cooper, Tyler Adams, they look like a Championship side.”

On Meslier, Murphy added: “I wasn’t saying definitively he should be dropped, I don’t know how well the other goalkeeper is doing in training and stuff.

“It might be worth a change just to take him out of the firing line, he’s struggling, he was at fault for a couple of the goals. But, he’s certainly not the worst performer…

“[Marc] Roca hasn’t got the legs to play at this level, tries his best but he hasn’t got the legs. If he does play, he’s got to play in a three, not a two. I mean you’ve got to know your players haven’t you, surely? Murphy thinks defender Pascal Struijk can’t play again after conceding 11 goals in the last two Premier League games.

“Struijk, he struggled like hell at left-back, he went back to his familiar position at centre-half and in the last couple of weeks he’s been destroyed. He can’t play, he can’t play again.” – finished Murphy.