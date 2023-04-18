Mark Warburton has come under fire from Joey Barton, who thinks the former QPR manager is to blame for West Ham United’s dismal performances.

Barton played for Rangers under Warburton, however he only made eight appearances and eventually left the team after only five months.

Barton said in an exclusive interview with The Sun that Warburton’s presence at the London Stadium is to blame for the Hammers’ poor performance.

“But look at what’s happened to Mark Warburton since we went our separate ways,” said Barton.

“It’s been a case of sacked, sacked, sacked. Now he’s a first-team coach at West Ham and look what’s happened to David Moyes since he arrived.” – said Barton.

Barton should only focus on his own managerial responsibilities at Bristol Rovers as Mark Warburton has had success while managing several significant clubs in the past.