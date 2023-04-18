Forest attacker Jesse Lingard is a target for Leicester City this summer. Clubs from Middle East and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have also expressed interest in securing his services, according to Daily Mail.

If the Foxes want to convince Lingard to join Leicester, they need to avoid relegation.

Lingard hasn’t exactly performed well at Forest. He spent ten years at Manchester United before leaving at the end of his contract and he joined Forest on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries since World Cup and has failed to leave a mark this season for Steve Cooper’s t eam.

The former England international hasn’t scored or provided an assist in the Premier League.