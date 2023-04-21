Sam Allardyce believes that he would have performed significantly better at Leeds than Javi Gracia.

After the Whites have given up 17 goals in their last four games, Allardyce maintains his belief that he can turn things around for Leeds if they make a move for him.

The former Bolton manager claims that taking over Leeds would not have been a problem and that his coaching would significantly improve their defense.

“Leeds we’ve spoken about them in the past when they got rid of Jesse Marsch, they’ve conceded 17 goals in four games, do you think you would have done a better job?” Allardyce was asked.

“Absolutely. I’d have had no problem looking at the Leeds situation. I have certain ways of working and one way I have which everyone sees as a negative that is the best positive of all is stopping goals from going in. The players are suffering from a lack of confidence. It doesn’t matter how good you are as a coach, unless you put those results right, and it starts with a 0-0, confidence is built,” said Allardyce.