Barcelona striker Illias Akhomach will depart the team at the end of 2022–2023 season in order to sign with Leeds United of the Premier League, claims Football Espana.

The 19-year-old will reportedly hold off on signing the Leeds deal until after they have survived their current relegation battle, according to the Spanish reports.

The Spanish youth international was rumored to have turned down the last contract offer from the Nou Camp and will be a free agent at the conclusion of the current season.

Several clubs were considered to be interested in signing him. According to reports, the players’ representative has been in touch with Leeds since the beginning of the year, and the process is virtually finished.