West Ham U18s have won the youth FA Cup final after thrashing Arsenal 1-5 at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

About 7000 West Ham fans were in attendance as the young Hammers managed to lift the second trophy in two weeks.

After the final whistle, the East London away end kept partying as Kodua and the other players raised the trophy in front of a crowded stadium.

The attention shifts to the upcoming season as some of the talent that was on display tonight hopes to break through into David Moyes’ team for next season.

After the game, West Ham skipper Declan Rice entered the dressing room and was seen dancing and celebrating with young West Ham players after the latest triumph.