Wilfried Gnonto sincerely doesn’t understand why he isn’t getting minutes under Javi Gracia at Leeds.

Jermaine Beckford has been discussing Gnonto’s situation on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, and he claims to have had direct chats with the Italian regarding his recent lack of playing time.

Beckford claims that Gnonto doesn’t know why he hasn’t been playing recently and that he is somewhat perplexed by the fact that he hasn’t been included in the starting lineup.

“One of the biggest issues at Leeds honestly is that there are a few players who should be playing in this situation. Wilfried Gnonto who is the young Italian kid, he’s fantastic, he’s a fantastic player, he’s not playing. I’ve spoken to him directly and he doesn’t know or he does know and he’s not giving it to me because of my position in the media,” said Beckford.