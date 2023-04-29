Manchester United scouts watched 11-goal attacker on Wednesday amid transfer links

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the talented young winger Luis Palma.

The 23-year-old Honduran winger has been on Manchester United’s radar, and he has impressed the Premier League club with his performances.

The winger has 11 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him.

The 23-year-old is a talented young attacker with a big future ahead of him and the opportunity to play for Manchester United would be a major step up in his career.

The Red Devils could certainly use more quality in the wide areas and the Honduran will add pace, flair and depth to the side.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

As per Diez, Manchester United scouts watched the 23-year-old winger in action on Wednesday.

The winger has a contract with Aris Saloniki until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether the Greek outfit are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for them, but Manchester United have the financial resources to tempt them into cashing in on the player.

Furthermore, the player could have his head down by the interest from the Red Devils, and he could look to force a move in the summer if there is a concrete proposal on the table.