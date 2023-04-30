Viral video shows West Ham fan get taken down by a police horse after the 4-3 defeat to Crystal Palace

A video has gone viral on social media showing a police horse taking down a West Ham supporter outside Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The incident occurred after the Hammers were beaten in a 4-3 thriller by Crystal Palace. The game saw the visitors take an early lead, but Palace responded with three goals, before West Ham pulled one back to make it 3-2 at half-time.

The second half saw Palace win a controversial penalty, which proved to be the difference between the two sides as Aguerd scored West Ham’s third goal later on.

Amidst the crowd dispersing after the match, a supporter of West Ham was unexpectedly toppled over by a police horse, causing them to fall onto the ground.

Watch the clip below: