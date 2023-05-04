According to the Mirror, James Ward-Prowse is a player who West Ham are interested in acquiring during the summer transfer window.

Given that Declan Rice appears certain to leave, David Moyes will be aiming to bolster his midfield lineup at the London Stadium.

The report claims James Ward-Prowse might also be persuaded to complete summer switch to West Ham.

With Aaron Cresswell most certainly leaving this West Ham squad, Moyes bringing in Ward-Prowse would make perfect sense. He is well renowned for his exceptional ability from set-pieces.