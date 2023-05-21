Video: Crazy scenes as jubilant Manchester City fans invade the pitch at full time, players had to be escorted inside

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in their final home game of the season with Julian Alvarez scoring the only goal of the match.

As the final whistle blew, a wave of jubilation swept through the Etihad Stadium, with hundreds of ecstatic Manchester City fans unable to contain their excitement. Spontaneously, they rushed onto the pitch, eager to be a part of the celebratory atmosphere and show their appreciation for the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Stewards swiftly intervened to ensure the safety of the players, guiding them towards the tunnel amid the flurry of enthusiastic supporters. The players were successfully escorted off the pitch.

Despite the stewards’ efforts, the fans continued to occupy the playing area, relishing the opportunity to bask in the glory of their team’s victory.

Watch below:

? Manchester City fans invade the pitch at full-time! #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/oln8uwUsFL — Sporting News Football Club (@sn_footballclub) May 21, 2023

Man City fans invade the pitch pic.twitter.com/YIq3Jk5YdS — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) May 21, 2023

Sensing the need for the official presentation to commence, City officials took to the public address system, politely requesting the fans to clear the pitch and make way for the upcoming ceremony.