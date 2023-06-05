Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka reportedly wants to leave the club this summer but Eddie Howe wants him to stay.

According to reports, the goalkeeper is “keen to explore starting opportunities elsewhere”.

Currently, Newcastle’s starting goalkeeper is Nick Pope, with Dubravka backing him up after his return from loan spell.

Dubravka, who makes £44,000 a week, spent the first part of the previous season on loan from Newcastle to Manchester United.

According to The Athletic, Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle, wants Dubravka to remain at the club as the Magpies prepare for Champions League football next season.

Dubravka is expected to leave after six years at the club where he made 133 appearances.