Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will be raided for a few of their players this summer, including Wilfried Gnonto.

The teenage forward occasionally displayed glimpses of excellence this season, but Andrea Radrizzani is now really at risk of losing him as a result of the Whites being demoted to the Championship.

The 19-year-old would cost close to £30million if he leaves the Yorkshire club this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The thing is Leeds have actually got a really good Championship squad, so I’m not sure that too many changes are going to be needed in that sense. It’s more about making sure that they’ve got the personalities that are ready for what’s to come. They’re obviously going to be raided for a couple of players and Wilfried Gnonto will be one of them.”