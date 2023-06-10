If David Moyes decides to resign, West Ham United wants to hire Luis Enrique as their new manager, but Serie A winners Napoli are also interested.

The Hammers’ 43-year trophy drought came to an end this week when they won the Europa Conference League, cementing Moyes’ place in West Ham mythology.

Despite having one year left on his contract, there have been rumors that he could leave the team. According to Marco Conterio, editor of TuttoMercatoWeb, former Champions League champion Luis Enrique is one manager who has been shortlisted to replace Moyes, while Napoli are also keeping an eye out.

“Aurelio De Laurenitis hasn’t lost hope for Luis Enrique who saw Tottenham fade away, but the coach is still waiting for the Premier League,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

“On Enrique there is West Ham, fresh off a European victory, but David Moyes still has one year remaining.”