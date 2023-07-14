FIFA has given Leeds United £491,000 windfall for sending players to the 2022 World Cup.

The governing body reported that 440 clubs received payments totaling £160 million for providing players for the tournament in Qatar.

Confederations were led by UEFA, whose clubs received £121 million from the event at the end of the previous year.

Elland Road’s finances are undoubtedly tight this summer as a result of the club’s relegation to the Championship, so this news will be a huge boost for the Yorkshire team.