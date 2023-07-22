After finalizing a deal to acquire Ethan Ampadu, Leeds are ‘on the verge’ of signing Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, according to The 4th Official.

Midfielder wasn’t present when Rangers lost to Newcastle at Ibrox earlier this week with his future in doubt.

Graham Smyth claims if Leeds want to sign the former Arsenal youth product, they will need to pay the £5m release clause.

“Kamara has been looked at. With a release clause in the region of £5m, he would be another obtainable midfield target. He missed Rangers’ mid-week meeting with Newcastle through illness and is expected to depart Ibrox.” – said Smyth.

With midfielders like Weston McKennie, Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw all gone, new manager Farke is keen to bolster his midfield and Kamara ticks all the boxes for the Yorkshire club as their next signing.