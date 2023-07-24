According to Phil Hay, Daniel Farke is interested in a possible reunion with Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The duo worked together at Norwich City during 2020-21 season.

The journalist did admit that it would be challenging to convince the midfielder to leave the North London club this summer.

Hay said on The Square Ball Podcast: “There is the basis of a strong team there (at Leeds), but what I would question is if there’s enough of a squad.

“If you look back at Farke’s teams at Norwich, the players he leaned on were so good, Pukki, Buendia and Oliver Skipp who is back at Spurs – he’s someone who Farke would love if he could get him, but he seems to be heavily involved and he would cost a lot of money as well.”