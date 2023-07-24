According to Phil Hay, Daniel Farke is interested in a possible reunion with Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp.
The duo worked together at Norwich City during 2020-21 season.
The journalist did admit that it would be challenging to convince the midfielder to leave the North London club this summer.
“If you look back at Farke’s teams at Norwich, the players he leaned on were so good, Pukki, Buendia and Oliver Skipp who is back at Spurs – he’s someone who Farke would love if he could get him, but he seems to be heavily involved and he would cost a lot of money as well.”