Liverpool confirm bad news for fans ahead of opening home game of the season

Liverpool have confirmed that their new Anfield Road stand will not be ready in time for their opening game of the season with Bournemouth which will cause ticket issues for some fans.

The new stand was expected to be ready for the opening home game for the 2023/24 campaign but will now be unveiled in October 2023 as the additional capacity will be incrementally phased in during the course of opening home fixtures.

Buckingham Group, the main contractor of the new Anfield Road Stand, has confirmed that the existing stand will be open and just the top tier will be closed. That leaves Anfield at a capacity of 51,000 for when the Reds’ home campaign kicks off on August 19.

Anfield is preparing for the opening of its new stand for our first home game of the Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Saturday August 19. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2023

This will not cause major issues for fans as tickets have yet to be released for the first half of the season having been pushed back to July 31 due to the uncertainty over the capacity of the ground.

Now that it has been confirmed, tickets will go on sale in the near future, but new season ticket holders who would have been put in the new Anfield Road stand will have issues and overall, this news will come as a disappointment to a lot of fans as many were hoping to see the new stand unveiled against Bournemouth.