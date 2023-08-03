Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra may be staying at Elland Road as player himself hinted in a social media video for the club.

Following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship, the Colombian international has been linked with a move away from Yorkshire club this summer.

The 24-year-old has since made an appearance in an official club video that was shared on TikTok on August 2 and stated that his goal for the forthcoming campaign is to help Leeds return to the Premier League.

It’s great news for Whites supporters to see the winger in a club video after already losing first-team players like Max Wober, Rodrigo and Marc Roca.