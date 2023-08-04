Tottenham agree €50m deal to sign 22-year-old Liverpool target

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to receive Fabrizio Romano’s trademark ‘here we go!”.

According to the Italian transfer expert, Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites have verbally agreed a deal worth £43 million with Wolfsburg to sign centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Becoming the Londoners’ sixth permanent signing of the summer, Van de Ven, 22, will now team up with Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League.

While there may be some concerns regarding the future of star striker and record goalscorer Harry Kane, who is being relentlessly pursued by Bayern Munich, fans will be delighted that the club have signed one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

Not only is Van de Ven capable of playing as a centre-back, but he also has experience playing at left-back, and while he is unlikely to be given that role regularly, with limited options in that department, knowing the 22-year-old can provide cover is an added bonus.

During the young defender’s two years with Wolfsburg, he featured in 41 matches, in all competitions, and directly contributed to four goals along the way.

