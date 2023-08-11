According to The Sun, Declan Rice has persuaded Harry Maguire to join with West Ham United this summer.

The 24-year-old, who led West Ham to their first major trophy in decades is still working to help his former club despite joining the Gunners.

Maguire is reportedly close to agree deal with West Ham, while negotiations over the personal terms are still ongoing.

The Hammers have already announced the signing of Edson Alvarez and are close to completing two more deals with Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire.

The 30-year-old Man UTD defender will cost close to £30million and is relishing new adventure at London Stadium.